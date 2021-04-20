Jan. 16, 1971 – April 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Marison Thornburg, 50, of Vicksburg, who died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Marrero, LA will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Morning Star Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Green officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Marison was born January 16, 1971, the son of Joyce Houston and Claude Thornburg. He was educated at Natchez High School. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his mother and brothers Adam Washington and Danny Houston, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Manika Thornburg; father Claude Thornburg; two sons Kamarion Johnson and Maurice Burnham; daughters Jameelah Johnson and Myeshia Burnham; brother Dennis Chatman; sisters Diana Thomas (Rodney), Claudette Smith (Robert), Whitney Irving (Davin), Carolyn Anderson, Twana Sewell (Chris), Elnora Thornburg, Sarah Latham; step-father Danny Houston; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

