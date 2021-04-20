July 8, 1958 – April 17, 2021

Memorial service for Michael Thornhill, 62, of Vidalia, LA will be held at a later date.

Michael was born on July 8, 1958, in Natchez, MS and passed away April 17, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. He spent the last 16 years dedicating his life to Concordia Parish working for the Correctional Facility.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Arron Thornhill and Merlean Marie Austin Thornhill; brother, Hugh “Buddy” Thornhill; two sisters, Debra Polk and Vickey Osborn; and nephew, Chandler Bergeron.

Michael leaves behind his sister, Theresa McVay and her husband Greg of White Castle, LA; brother, Gerald Thornhill and his wife Angela of Jackson, MS; five nieces, Olivia Jones, Brandie Jackson, Samantha McVay, Megan Myers, and Maisie McCoy; five nephews, Shaun Thornhill, Rob Polk, Jeremy Polk, Chris McVay, and Channing Bergeron; special family members, Elton Johnson and his wife Jacqueline of Vidalia, LA; their children, Sabrina and her husband John Stuckey; their kids, Brent Clark, Ashlyn and John Tyler of Jena, LA; Toni and her husband Shawn Knapp of Denham Springs, LA; their children, Brayden, Rowen, and Sarah Knapp of Denham Springs, LA.

He also leaves behind a life-long friend, Undray Moore of Ferriday, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family.