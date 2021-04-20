expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Roosevelt C. Hymon

By Staff Reports

Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Nov. 8, 1932 – April 17, 2021
Funeral services for Mrs. Roosevelt “Rose” C. Hymon, 88, of Ferriday, were held April 20, 2021, from the Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial followed at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Mrs. Hymon was born in Willets, LA and died at her residence. She was a retired teacher for Concordia Parish School System and a longtime member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church.

Her survivors are her devoted husband, Clarence L. Hymon of Ferriday; two daughters, Gaye N. Hymon-Queen  and her husband, Ricci of Atlanta, GA and Cathy LaRose Hymon Lockett and her husband Lonnie of Baker, LA; two grandchildren, Juano Queen and his wife, Jessica of Santa Monica, CA and Jared Queen of Atlanta, GA; one great-grandchild, Lourdes Marie Queen of Desoto, TX; two step grandchildren, Lonnie Lockett of Gonzales, LA and Austin Elloitt of Grand Prairie, TX.

Online condolences can be sent to concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

More News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Bulldogs headed to 5A South State meet

Natchez struggles to pitch, play defense in loss

Rose Reason

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations