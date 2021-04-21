expand
April 21, 2021

Butler

Eddie Dean Butler

By Staff Reports

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

April 1, 1955 – April 16, 2021

Eddie Dean Butler was born April 1, 1955 in Adams County, the son of the Rev. Andrew and Lenora Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Butler; sister, Gloria Page; and brothers, James Butler, John Butler and Jack Butler.

Survivors include his daughters, Deveater Henry (Kirk) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kinnette Butler-Conley (Sam) of Hattiesburg and Brittani Butler-Brant (Roy) of Youngstown, OH; sons, Parise Isaac (Jennesa) of Dacula, GA, Cori “Roderick” Wilcher of Tacoma, WA, Eddie T. Butler of Hattiesburg, Bryan Butler (Shanta), Nicholas Butler and Chase Butler, all of Natchez; sisters, Lenora Thompson (John), Velma Allen and Lynda Thompson (Kelley); brothers, Leroy Butler (Shannan), Andrew Butler Sr. (Marie), Joseph Butler, Donald Butler (Gladys) and Dale Butler; 19 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be Saturday, April 24th at 1 p.m. in Zion Watch Baptist Church Cemetery.  A walk-through visitation will be Friday, April 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Masks are required.

