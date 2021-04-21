expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Jeffrey Bennett Price

By Staff Reports

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Aug. 2, 1963 – April 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Memorial for Jeffrey Bennett Price, 57, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on April 13, 2021, at his residence in Natchez, will be held at a later date to be announced by his family.

Jeffrey was born August 2, 1963, in Natchez, to Hollis W “Spot” Price and Bobbie Jean Sills Price. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.

Jeffrey loved riding motorcycles, playing pool and fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Sheila E. Price of Natchez; one sister, Holli Jean Price of Jackson; three brothers, Roy Price, Tim Price and Ken Price all of Natchez; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

More News

Paul W. Williams Sr.

Velma Lee Jones Robinson

Cheryl Denise Miller Gant

Eddie Dean Butler

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools