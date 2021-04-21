WCCA must overcome adversity to advance in playoffs

St. JOSEPH, La. — Even though the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams recently won the MAIS District 3-1A championship, they have had their share of ups and downs during the 2021 season.

And that was the case last Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the first round of the 2021 MAIS Class 1A South State Playoffs as WCCA was run-ruled by the District 4-1A No. 4 seed Tensas Academy Chiefs 12-2 in five innings.

“We booted the ball around early and just didn’t recover, which has been the story of the year,” Rams head coach Kyle White said. “We’ll have a couple of good innings and then have a really bad inning. As a young group of kids, we’re still learning how to win. We’re learning how to overcome adversity.”

White added that he hopes WCCA would have a better showing Thursday afternoon at home. What the Rams have to do is win to keep their season going. And to do that, they would have to defeat Tensas Academy in Game 2 and again in a deciding Game 3 that would take place after the conclusion of Game 2.

All the Chiefs have to do to advance to the Class 1A South State semifinals is win one more game after jumping out to a 1-0 lead in this best-of-three series.