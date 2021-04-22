Crime Report: April 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Destiny Laine Hughes, 21, 28 Miracle Road, Roxie, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Fine set at $327.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Eastwood Road.

Robbery on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Oakland Drive.

Missing person on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Reports — Monday

Abandoned vehicle on Alabama Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Oriole Terrace.

Unoccupied vehicle on Peachtree Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Fight in progress on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Welfare concern/check on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Spanky Allen Felter, 30, 100 A Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reggie James Grayson, 45, 1701 South 7th Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI test refusal. Released on $500.00 bond.

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 51, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Lawrence Dyane Dunbar, 53, 2744 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $200.00 bond.

Alonzo Pete Green, 68, 5 Plaza Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance – alprazolam, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – crack cocaine. Held on $500.00 bond.

Albaneisha Marie Johnson, 26, 12 Fredrick Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arguree Deshanae Morgan, 21, 2444 Seale Road, Roxie, on charge of abuse of a vulnerable person. Released on $200.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Cleothia Henyard Heights Road.

Drug related on Lake Montrose Road.

Intelligence report on Broadmoor Drive.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Intelligence report on Buckner Avenue.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Assisting motorist on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Illegal dumping on Lotus Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Espero Drive.

Dog problem on Rand Road.

Loose livestock on West Wilderness Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops at Kenny Graves Apartments.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Gloucester Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/McDonald’s.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Mark Anthony Shillak, Jr. , 24, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery.

Arrests — Wednesday

James D. Gooden, 22, 8 West Kirby Street, Natchez, court sentenced to three years documented probation and a fine of $952.50 for illegal possession of a firearm.

Adrian D. Turner, 21, 206 Levee Heights, Ferriday, court sentenced to 60 days and $460 fine for simple cruelty to animals.

Sandra P. Malbrough, 60, 608 Sycamore Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days and a $560 fine for aggravated assault.

William H. Carter Jr, 63, 749 Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to a fine of $510 for simple battery.

Dalicia N. Easley, 24, 122 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 15 days jail time and a $650 fine for possession of Marijuana.

Arrests — Tuesday

Thomas J. Tarver, 56, 221 Virginia Avenue, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear $250.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Louisiana 568

Reports — Wednesday

Complaint on Loomis Lane

Complaint in Ferriday

Theft of property on Louisiana 568

Damaged car on U.S. 84

Extra patrol at U.S. 84

Theft of property on Townsend Lane

Disturbance on Viking Street

Fight on Levee Heights Road

Medical call on Smart Lane

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Medical call on Delaware Avenue

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Loop Road

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Alarms on Greathouse Street

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Livestock complaint on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Riverside Street

Threats in Catahoula Parish

Auto accident on Eagle Road

Stolen gun on Adams Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Alarms on Louisiana 15

Alarms on Lloyd Street

Arrest on Warrant at U.S. 84

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Alarms on Washington Heights Road

Medical call on Canal Street

Medical call on Wilson Street

Welfare Check on U.S. 84