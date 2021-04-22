expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Kimberly Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 12:59 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Sept. 27, 1966 – April, 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Kimberly Jones, 54, of Natchez, will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia at 10 am. The family will receive visitors Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by Dr. Thomas Estis. Interment will follow at the family cemetery under the direction of Young’s.

Kim was born September 27, 1966 in Tallulah, and passed away at her home April, 19, 2021 in Natchez.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Connie Leon Jones and Sarah McMichael Jones.

Kim is survived by sister, Barbara Petty of Natchez; sister, Connie Richardson of Lafayette; brother, Steven Jones of Natchez; brother, Charles Jones of Alabama; sister, Dr. Catherine Estis of Rayville; sister, Joy Jones of Natchez; and brother, Mike Jones of West Monroe. Kim is also survived by her beloved pets, Gracie and Leon.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. England and staff; Dr. Kelly Wilkinson and staff; and Tom Graining and her work family at Go-Mart.

Pallbearers are Charles Jones, Mike Jones, Gary Petty, Bobby Wilson, Amanda Wilson and Brad O’Lind. Honorary pallbearer is Ethan Estis.

More News

James Kennedy Sr.

Guy Richard Serio Jr.

Kimberly Jones

AuKeter Lanine Brown

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges