April 22, 2021

Carter

Perry Carter

By Staff Reports

Published 9:48 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

June 23, 1932 – April 20, 2021

Graveside services for Perry Carter, 88, of Natchez, who died April 20, 2021, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Willis Ivory officiating.

Burial will follow at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

He was born June 23, in Natchez to the late John Carter and late Sarah Johnson.

He was retired from New Orleans Cold Storage.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Mitchell Hill Johnson; brother, Joseph Carter; and sister, Louise Ivory.

Survivors include his sister, Rosie Ivory and her nine children; daughter, Sierra Carter; grandchildren, Neveah Carter, Antwon Carter, Brandon Benoit, Corey Roberts Jr., Michelle Williams, Mitchell Williams, Tevin Williams, Cadisia Johnson and eight great-grandchildren.

He is also missed by Bridgett and Bre Anna Keenede Pollard, family and caregivers.

Pallbearers include Larry, Ivory and other family members.

