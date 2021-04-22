expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:06 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

On Wednesday, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and local filmmakers Tate Taylor and John Norris did a public signing of a lease agreement for the historic train depot on Broadway Street.

Norris and Taylor plan to invest $1 million to restore the depot and make it into a farm-to-table-themed restaurant and entertainment venue.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to execute a lease for the depot to Taylor and Norris’s LLC, Church Hill Music, during their Tuesday meeting.

The lease is set at $1,700 per month and renewable after five years starting May 1, 2021.

More News

Rose Mary W. Reason

Perry Carter

Joe L. Johnson

Initiatives seek to bypass Mississippi lawmakers

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi