Crime reports: April 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 35 Oakwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $789.75.

Aarron Michael Iiodoh, 21, 5204 Mantura Street, Ohio, La., on charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $750.00.

Domineik Jna Blanton, 24, 708 Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Cashena Lashaundra Jackson, Age N/A, 404 Ann Holdens Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50

Arrests — Wednesday

Shonkeith Holmes, 45, 305 A Watt Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $523.00.

Reports — Friday

911 Hangup on Fifth Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Reports — Thursday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fourteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.

Dog problem on Holly Drive.

Accident on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Raintree Street.

Malicious mischief on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Lincoln Street.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Michael Christian Burr, 47, 111 Cross Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance violations. Released on $15,000 bond.

Michael Christian Burr, 47, 111 Cross Street, Vidalia, La. on charge of controlled substance violations. Released on $15,000 bond.

Michael Christian Burr, 47, 111 Cross Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance violations. Held on $15,000 bond.

Leonard James Logan, 73, 2932 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery – touching a child for lustful purposes by person over 18 & child under age 16. Held on $200,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Roderick La’Shaun Brady, 30, 93 East Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Richard Alfred Edgin, 40, 411 South Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of count court bench warrant for contempt, contempt of court for failure to appear, two warrants for arrest, and removing personal property subject to liability. Released on $5,000 bond.

Terence Naji King, 31, 508 East First Street, Natchez, on charge of sex offender registration law. Released without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Monica Maria Bacon, 55, 583 A Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny: personal property of another. Released on $500.00 bond.

Sonya Renee Bacon, 38, 583 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of petit larceny, simple assault, and two counts of contempt of court – failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.

Devin Krisavalon Hunt, 23, 24 Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Released on $500.00 bond.

Semaj Cantrice Jackson, 18, 24 Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of first and second degree murder. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Hidden Creek Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Hensley Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Foot of Flyover.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Fatherland Road.

Two warrant/affidavit reports on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Disturbance on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop on North Canal Street.

Fight in progress on Lower Woodville Road.

Juvenile problem on Grafton Heights.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two warrant/affidavit reports on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jatauius LaShaun Johnson, 20, 27393 Louisiana 15. Ferriday, on charge of illegal use of firearms.

Diante M. Washington 25, 208 Harris Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute and carrying weapons while in possession of a controlled substance.

Rondrick L. Lewis, 27, 908 Westlake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute.

Sanchez D. Gray, 30, 249 Eugene Road, on Ferriday, possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute.

Breanna N Smith, 21, 110 Shady Lane, Clayton, on charge of probation violation.

Reports —Friday

Medical Call in Jonesville

Unwanted person on Louisiana 566

Reports — Thursday

Speeding four wheeler on Stephens Road

Breaking and Entering Grape Street

Bench warrant issued on Carter Street

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Medical call in Natchez

Complaint on US 84

Medical call on Cowan Street

Livestock complaint on Luke Martin Road

Alarms on Franklin Road

Drug law violation on 7th Street

Complaint on Louisiana 565

Auto accident on Carter Street

Complaint on Eugene Road.