expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

Monterey senior Mason Wells throws the ball in a game on March 18. Monterey had not won a playoff game since he was in eighth grade, Head Coach Eric Richard said. (Bill Barksdale for The Natchez Democrat)

Wolves upset Yellowjackets in playoffs

By Patrick Jones

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

HERMON, La. — Monterey High School’s Ethan Clark held Mt. Hermon High School to just three hits and struck out 10 batters in a complete-game performance as the No. 20 seed Wolves upset the No. 13 seed Yellowjackets 3-1 Tuesday afternoon in the bi-district round of the 2021 LHSAA Class B Playoffs.

In what was a pitchers’ duel between Clark and Mt. Hermon’s Grayson Painter, Clark gave up just one run, none after the first inning, and walked just one batter in his seven innings of work. Painter also went the distance and gave up three runs on seven hits, struck out 10, and walked four.

“It’s how we’ve gone all year,” Monterey Head Coach Eric Richard said. “When Ethan throws the ball well, we have a chance to beat everybody. He’s been consistent all year.”

Monterey, which got in despite a last-place finish in District 6-B, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mason Wells, but District 8-B co-champion Mt. Hermon (13-10) tied the game in the bottom of the first.

The Wolves took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third inning. Jake Crawford singled in what proved to be the go-ahead run to give them a 2-1 lead. Later in the frame, Monterey had runners at first and third. The runner at first tried to steal second and on the throw from the Mt. Hermon catcher, the runner at third scored for a 3-1 Wolves lead.

Crawford ended up going 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI to lead Monterey at the plate.

“We didn’t have a great day at the plate. But it was enough to win,” Richard said. “We played good defense behind (Clark) and scored enough runs to beat a good baseball team.”

The two-hour and 20-minute drive from Monterey to Mt. Hermon, which is located in northwestern Washington Parish, was well worth it for a Wolves team which last won a playoff game in 2017.

“Anytime you win a playoff game, it’s good,” Richard said. “This group of seniors hasn’t won (a playoff game) since they were eighth-graders.”

Monterey (9-10) will travel across the state to take on No. 4 seed Zwolle High School in the regional round at 2 p.m. Saturday. Zwolle enters the playoffs with an 18-10 overall and finished in a three-way tie for first place in District 4-B with No. 5 seed Florien High School and No. 7 seed Converse High School.

More News

Wolves upset Yellowjackets in playoffs

Jonathan Grennell Jr.

Johnny Lee Haywood

Reginald Mitchell

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history