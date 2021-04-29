expand
Ad Spot

April 29, 2021

Stanley Eugene Owens Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 6:56 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

June 10, 1956 – April 25, 2021

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Stanley Eugene Owens Jr., 64, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on April 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez, at noon with the Pastor Stephen Wiley officiating.

Visitation fellowshipping will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at Morgantown Baptist Church.

Stan was born on June 10, 1956, in Centreville, MS to Stanley Eugene Owens Sr. and Martha Ann Baggett Owens.

Stan was a ham radio enthusiast and a dedicated civil servant. Stan was a loving husband, father and Paw-Paw. Stan dedicated his life to public service. He served twenty-six years with Natchez Fire Department holding positions as firefighter, captain, shift commander and battalion chief. Stan served as a Mississippi Fire Academy associate instructor and helped make many improvements to training and staff during his time with the NFD. Stan served six years as Adams County Emergency Management Director. Stan was an active member of the Adams County Search and Rescue, American Red Cross, Krewe of Killarney, Krewe of Alpheus and Krewe of Fat Mamas. Stan was instrumental in beginning the consolidation of the city and county E-911. He helped expand the emergency siren system into the county and enhance the volunteer fire program in Adams County. Stan like his dad, had a passion for ham radio. He was an active member of the 599DX Ham Radio Club and Bluff City Amateur Radio Club.

Stan was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Eugene Owens Sr.; grandparents, David Owens Sr., Leota Hughes Owens, Joe Paul Baggett Sr. and Nellie Norton Baggett; along with special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stan leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Debbie; his mother, Martha Ann Baggett Owens; three children, Stephen Zito, Brittany Jones and husband Lee and Meghan Ozburn and husband David; five grandchildren, Kayleigh, John Henry, Mary Margaret, Dalton and Myah; his dog, BudDee; one sister, Cherry Moon and husband Ricky; his mother-in-law, Frankie Case; one sister-in-law, Denise Case; one niece, LeAnn Miller and husband Scott; one nephew, Andy Moon and wife Emily; four great nieces, Emily, Kennedy, Ryleigh and Ayven.

Honorary pallbearers are retired and current members of the Natchez Fire Department and Mississippi Fire Association.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mississippi Burn Camp.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

More News

Carrie Chambliss

Carrie Jackson

Stanley Eugene Owens Jr.

Nora Griggs

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

News

Scholarship winner announced at annual commemoration for the Rhythm Night Club Fire

News

Resident grew up with carnival, retires with Pawn Shop

News

Natchez’s colorful landscape inspires artist to create

News

Excitement to the ears awaits at Natchez Festival of Music

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Mayor signs lease for historic train depot

News

Damaged utility pole causes 200 customers to lose power

News

Judge denies second request to revoke murder suspect’s house arrest order

News

City Hall painted purple with lights in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide