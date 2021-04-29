Tomorrow not guaranteed, so make today count

Someone once said, “Live every day like it could be your last.”

We spend their whole lives dreaming about tomorrow, working for tomorrow and worrying about tomorrow. When tomorrow does not come for some people, it can be a shock.

We are never guaranteed another day on this earth when we get out of bed in the morning. It can be easy to take for granted a sunrise and a sunset.

After all, they become expected or routine when you see them each day.

Life is full of beautiful moments that if you blink you might miss them. Life is constantly fleeting and if you are not careful, the thought of tomorrow causes you to not seize the day.

There are two dates written on anyone’s tombstone. The day you are born, and the day you die.

In between those dates is a dash. That dash is your life. Some people’s dashes are long, and others are short.

People like Tim Herndon, Stan Owens and John Pullen accomplished so much in their dash.

They touched so many lives before they breathed their last. Their dash was filled with making others’ lives better and filled with service, ambition and honor.

You can find inspiration in their stories.

Today is a chance to improve the lives of others with the time you have.

It can serve as a reminder to tell that friend or family member that you love them because we are never guaranteed a chance to say it again.

Today is an opportunity. Seize it. Make the most of it and cherish it.

Tomorrow may never come because it wasn’t promised, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop living our lives to the fullest.