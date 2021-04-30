expand
April 30, 2021
Cathy Clark
Avirron Cordel Grinnell
By
Staff Reports
Published 7:25 pm Friday, April 30, 2021
Funeral services for Avirron Cordel Grinnell, 32, who died Sunday, April 25, are incomplete at Webb Winfield Funeral Home.
