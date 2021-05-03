Adams County Christian takes first place in relays

Adams County Christian took first place in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 44.97 seconds and the 4×200 meter relay with a time of one minute and 32.97 seconds this weekend in Jackson at the 2021 MAIS 4A track state championships.

Jacorian Sewell, Tiqi Griffin, Tommy Van Winkle, Kyron and Kamron Barnes and Rebecca Ratcliff competed in the state meet. Ratcliff ran her 800 meter race in two minutes and 50 seconds to place eighth.

Sewell and Griffin were neck and neck in the 100-meter dash at the State finals on Saturday. Sewell took second place in the race with a time of 11.22 seconds, and Griffin came in third with a time of 11.39 seconds. Griffin had a lot of confidence ahead of the meet last week.

In the 200 meter dash, Sewell came in second place with a time of 23.02 seconds. Tommy Van Winkle came in fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles. Kyron and Kamron Barnes finished in fourth and seventh place in shot put.

Kyron threw his furthest attempt to 42 feet and one and a half inches. Kamron threw his furthest to 41 feet and nine and a half inches.