Allie Feltus wins two state championships

Allie Feltus put on a show on Friday as Cathedral’s thrower took first place in both shots put and discus at the 2021 MAIS 4A girls state championships.

Her winning throw in the shot put traveled 31 feet and 11.5 inches. Feltus flung the discus 115 feet and seven inches to place first. Ryan Skates, Barrett Burget and Harper Jones also competed in the meet for Cathedral.

Skates ran his 800 meter race in 2 minutes and 10.38 seconds to finish fourth. He also ran the mile in 4 minutes and 54.95 seconds to come in second place. Fellow distance runner Burget finished the two-mile race in 10 minutes and 47.55 seconds to take second place. Heritage Academy’s Sidney Stegall beat both Skates and Burget in the races by about 20 seconds.

Cathedral’s 4×400 meter team finished in seventh place with a time of 3 minutes 56.75 seconds. In the 4×800 meter race, the Green Wave finished fourth with a time of 9 minutes and 20.36 seconds.

Jones finished in fifth place in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet and three and a half inches.