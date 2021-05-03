May 25, 1942 – April 30, 2021

John Dees Redhead born in Centreville, Mississippi, on May 25, 1942, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home with Reverend Chelsae Knight officiating.

John was a graduate of Centreville High School and the University of Mississippi. After college, he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, and went into business. There he met the lady who became his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Herold of Natchez, Mississippi. He retired to Daphne, Alabama, five years ago.

He is survived by his wife; his brother, “Nordy” Redhead and wife, Carolyn; and five nieces and four nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, D. Norwood and Charlotte Redhead.