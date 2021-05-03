expand
May 3, 2021

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:39 am Monday, May 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County were spared damage from storms and suspected tornadoes Sunday that wreaked havoc in much of central Mississippi.

Sunday night, a suspected tornado touched down in Yazoo County and downed trees and power lines. No injuries were reported. At about 11:20 p.m., Tupelo officials asked residents to stay home and off roadways while emergency workers assessed storm damage there.

Roofs were reported ripped off buildings and awnings off of gas stations in Calhoun City, located in northeast Mississippi. No injuries were reported.

Natchez and Adams County can expect a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday with winds 10-15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service at Jackson said flash floods are likely on Tuesday when a 100 percent chance of rain is expected to bring one to two inches of new rainfall to already saturated ground.

Sunny skies are forecast to return on Wednesday, but briefly as rain is expected to return on Thursday.

