Barbershop not finished after cutting 65 years

Running a successful small business is difficult at best. For a business to reach the ripe old age of 65 is a significant accomplishment to say the least.

That’s what Rebel Barbershop has done and it and its owner, for the last 41 years, Jan Bertrand, is deserving of praise. And Bertrand said she’s not finished yet. She plans to serve her customers for another 10 years.

After that, her granddaughter, Melissa Moreau, who has worked with Bertrand at the barbershop for the last 16 years, could continue to operate the business.

Bertrand said she has customers whose children and grandchildren’s hair she now cuts.

“It is great to have them come back all of these years,” she said.

Vardaman Freeman owned the shop until his death in 1983. Bertrand still has a number of collectibles that barbers used in their profession years ago. She has seen hair styles come and go, she said.

“Right now, we are doing a lot of real short cuts,” Bertrand said. “For a while, it was longer haircuts. When I first got out of barber school, it was longer and it was hard to make a living.”

Congratulations, Jan Bertrand, for hanging in there and providing a service to the men, women and children of Natchez and Adams County for so many years.