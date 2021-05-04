Sept. 29, 1936 – May 2, 2021

Bertha Mae Graves, 84, of Ferriday, LA, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Bertha was born September 29, 1936 in Waterproof, LA, to Tom and Eva Parker Gore of Sicily Island, LA.

She grew up in Catahoula Parish and graduated from Sicily Island High School. She was a member of Norris Hill Baptist Church. She moved to Concordia Parish in 1956 where she lived until her death. She spent 46 years of her life working with her husband, operating their hardware store in Ferriday, while also running their catfish farm in Sicily Island. Her happiest moments were spent traveling with her husband, spending time by her pool, and watching her granddaughters (who called her “Moy”) grow up. She enjoyed Louisiana cuisine, the beach, and visiting with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother in-law, Charles L. Ferrington of Wisner, LA.

She leaves her husband, Fred Graves, with whom she recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. She also leaves her only daughter, Karen (Prentiss) Hinson of Ferriday, LA, her granddaughters, Hayley House, of Haughton, LA and Hannah House, of Savannah, GA. She leaves her sister, Debbie Ferrington, of Wisner, LA, her brother, Billy (Janet) Gore of Sicily Island, LA and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are David Eames, Lane Ferrington, Logan Ferrington, Vance Ogden, Donnie Parker, and Burl Roberts.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA, with Glen Roberts officiating. Following the service, Interment will be held at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.