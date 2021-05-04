expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Crime Reports: May 5, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, 429 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied, motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Brian Keith Butler, 45, 1 Bishop Street, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to highway and controlled substance: possession .1 grams < 2 grams. No bond set on either charge.

Connie Lynn Howington, 59, 22 Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $569.87.

Candi Martrice Brown, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Tevin Raynard Moore, 29, 1244 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $5,000.

Brandan Jerome Viverette, 34, 4950 Crane Street, Moss Point, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30 grams. Bond set at $500.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Loose livestock on Providence Road.

Accident on East Franklln Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Hurricane Road.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Cherry Bark Lane.

Intelligence report on Beacon Drive.

Disturbance on Jason Court.

Intelligence report on Blackwell Road.

Loud noise/music on Janice Circle.

Traffic stop at Sports Center.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop at Dairy Queen/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Visitor Center.

Traffic stop at AT&T John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Super 8 Motel.

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Ridgewood Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Triumph Lane.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Madison Street.

Welfare concern/check on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.

Shots fired on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road/Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Toyota.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Marvelle Fonta Hillie, 37, 15 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Willise Horrace Ivory III, 50 167A Carmel Church Road, Natchez, on charges of seeding, no insurance, DUI I, possession of marijuana, and possession of crack cocaine. Held on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Beacon Drive.

Disturbance on Jason Court.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Ridgewood Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jessie M. Green Jr. 27, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday on charges of aggravated flight, resisting with force, P&P hold.

Arrests — Monday

Tristan B Halford, 19, homeless on charges of domestic abuse and battery,

Charles L Wattik, 66, 601 Wedon Street, Jonesville on warrant for other agency. Released to Catahoula Sheriffs office

Reports — Monday

Alarms on US 84 

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Cowan Street 

Hit alligator on US 84

Complaint on LA 15 

Complaint on Robert Lewis Drive

Auto accident on LA 568

Medical call on Woodland Drive 

Auto accident on LA 131

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road 

Medical call on Greathouse Street 

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Traxler Road 

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Ralphs Road 

Criminal damage to property on Cottonwood Drive 

Medical call Natchez 

Medical call on Cotton Dale 

Disturbance at Cowan Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue 

Medical call on LA 907

 Reports — Saturday

Shots fired on Kyle Road 

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road 

911 call in Natchez 

Complaint on LA 65

Noise complaint on LA 65

Complaint on Cottonwood Drive

Complaint on Grape Street

Complaint on Crestview Drive

Medical call on US 84

Complaint on Leroy Williams Road 

911 call on Smith Lane 

Theft on Moose Lodge Road 

Alarms on US 84

Unwanted person on Sage Road 

Complaint on LA 129

Unwanted person on Tennessee Avenue 

Complaint on Woodmount Drive 

911 call on Smith Lane 

Reports — Friday

911 call on Mack Moore Road 

Complaint on US 84

Shots fired on Nelson Street

911 call on Gore Road 

Complaint on Vidalia Drive 

Unwanted person on Cottonwood Drive

Complaint on Shady Acres 

Medical call on Dotson Circle

Medical call on Smith Lane

Complaint on Eagle Road 

More News

Confidence, criticism, effort leading Cathedral’s mixed doubles to state finals

Cathedral’s Crawfish Countdown is back — bigger, better

Mississippi legislators sidestep some division

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area