expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

McLain

Jerry McLain

By Staff Reports

Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

July 31, 1954 – May 2, 2021

Funeral services for Jerry McLain, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Whittington and Matthew McLain officiating.  Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Saturday, July 31, 1954 in Ferriday, LA and passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Alexandria, LA. He was a lifelong farmer and loved to hunt. Jerry was a loving husband, brother, father, Papa, uncle, friend, and so much more.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Eugene McLain, Sr. and Willie Mae Coates McLain; and two brothers, Enoch Eugene McLain, Jr. and Richard “Scotty” McLain.
Jerry leaves behind his wife, Sandra Day McLain of Ferriday, LA; two sons, Matthew McLain & his wife Carri of Madisonville, LA and Brent McLain of Ferriday, LA; grandson, Tristan McLain; three granddaughters, Asriel, Arya, and Elowyn McLain all of Madisonville, LA; sister-in-law, Sheila Crooks McLain of Ferriday, LA; three sisters, Judy McLain Spencer of Broussard, LA, Jan McLain of Ferriday, LA, and Susan Wickman of Maryetta, GA; nephew, Aaron Wickman; three nieces, Laurel Wickman, Kelly Carreo and Morgan Carreo.

Pallbearers will be Andy Anders, Ronnie Hill, Terrel Jones, David Eames, Todd Downing, Toby McIntosh, Justin Stanley, and Glen Peoples.
Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Pugh, Bob Jones, Rosevelt Clark, and Don Barber.
The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

Russell Seward Perry

Edna Jo Sue Melton

Bertha Mae Graves

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback

News

City raises fines for littering to $500

News

Natchez Rock n Roll Taxi owner ‘Pulley Bone’ dies

News

CPSO investigates two shooting deaths on Lake St. John

News

ACSO partners with Merit Health to help citizens safely discard unused prescriptions

News

‘Passionate public servant’ Stan Owens dies

News

UPDATE: Natchez Police investigating homicide in Maryland Heights area

News

Open house kicks off plans to expand pickleball, tennis in Natchez

News

Y’all Means All Natchez announces Battle of the Belles and Beaus contestants

News

State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana