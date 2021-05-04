June 15, 19 – May 2, 2021

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Russell Seward Perry, loving husband, father, and brother entered the house of the Lord at age 62.

Rusty was born on June 15, 1958, in Yazoo City, Miss., to Billy and Jeannette (Hendrix) Perry. He attended Manchester Academy and later received his accounting degree from Mississippi College. Rusty worked along with his father for many years as an insurance agent at Barnwell and Barbour in Yazoo City and later worked as a real estate appraiser.

On June 26, 1982, he married Wendy Harvey Perry. They raised two daughters, Seward and Mary Russell. He was especially proud of the red hair that he gave them and their bright futures.

Rusty was preceded in death by his father, Billy; his mother, Jeannette; and his brother, Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Wendy; daughter, Seward of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Mary Russell of Yazoo City; sister, Jeanne Edwards (Gary); brothers William (Deborah) and Dickson (Alyson); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, two great-nieces and two great-nephews. Rusty took pride in his family and always enjoyed family gatherings and special occasions. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City at 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. under the direction of Stricklin King Funeral Home. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Yazoo City or Manchester Academy.