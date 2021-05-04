expand
May 4, 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

By Staff Reports

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The National Weather Service at Jackson says Adams County is under a tornado watch and severe thunder storm warning. The Natchez Adams School District said all schools would have a delayed dismissal because of the storm.

“Due to the severe weather conditions we are currently experiencing in Natchez and Adams County, all schools will have a delayed dismissal.  Elementary School Schools will dismiss at 3:15 today.  All other campuses will follow the normal pattern of releasing students after the elementary schools.  All after school activities are canceled,” said Tony Fields, public relations director for NASD.

Jackson National Weather Service meteorologist Latrice Maxie said the weather event should be over by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Adams County has an enhanced to moderate risk for severe storms where damaging winds up to 80 mph, localized flash flooding in low lying areas and golf ball sized hail and tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

