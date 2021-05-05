STAMPLEY — Graveside services for Earnestine Doss, 63, of Stampley who died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Reverend Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.