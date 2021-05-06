Jan. 26, 1942 – May 3, 2021

Funeral services for Douglas MacArthur Aarons, 79, of Vidalia, will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Douglas was born on Monday, January 26, 1942 in Enterprise, LA and passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones in Mandeville, LA.

He was preceded in death by his two wives, Mildred Ann Alexander Aarons and Vivian Marie Gill Aarons; parents, Pete Aarons and Viva Poole Aarons; infant brother, Billy Mac Aarons; brother, Jimmy Aarons; and sister, Dessa Aarons Johnson.

Douglas leaves behind his son, Douglas Wayne Aarons and his wife Susan of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Leah Aarons Mendoza and her husband Michael of Mandeville, LA; two sisters, Joann Beach and her husband Edwin of Vidalia, LA and Judy Aarons of Vidalia, LA; five grandchildren, Douglas “Connor” Aarons, Riley Catherine Aarons, Aaron Jay Brubaker, Richard “Ricky” Andrew Mendoza, and Jacob Alexander Mendoza; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

