Feb. 25, 1955 – May 1, 2021

Funeral services for Leon Johnson, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Johnson, son of Joseph and Merlinda Reasons Johnson was born in Natchez and died at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Collier Johnson of Ferriday; one son, Brandon James of Shreveport, LA; one daughter, Courtney Gamblin and her husband, Brandon of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Alexander Johnson of Natchez; three sisters, Georgia Carroll, Ethel Griffin and Eddie Johnson all of Natchez; two grandchildren, Arami and Ja’Ron Johnson both of Ferriday; one uncle, Freeman Reasons of Natchez.

Preceding Mr. Johnson in death are his parents; six siblings, Joseph Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Lee Daniel, Estella Morton, Thelma Ratcliff and Elma Foster.

