expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Natchez-Adams School District Superintendent Fred T. Butcher holds one of 3,000 Chrome Books the district will be distributed to students in March. (Courtesy NASD)

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 6:58 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District expects to receive more than $31 million in COVID relief funds.

The money is part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER fund, part of the CARES Act approved by Congress.

Deputy Superintendent of Natchez Adams School District Zandra McDonald said thus far  $2,418,586 has been dispersed to Natchez and Adams County schools from ESSER I, including $185,000 that was provided to Adams County Christian School and Cathedral Schools to cover  Title I students, which are disadvantaged and low-income students, served by those schools.

McDonald said $865,000 of the CARES allocation to NASD remains after $1.3 million has been spent on resources for the schools, including Chromebooks, mobile hotspot devices and Canvas and Zoom learning devices for virtual instruction; personal protective equipment, sanitation service and supplies; technology and building infrastructure improvements; food service equipment and supplies; professional development and social workers.

ESSER funds have been used to reimburse costs dating back to March 2020, when a national emergency was declared due to COVID-19, McDonald said.

The district projects it will receive another $9,791,941 from ESSER II and $21,991,309 from ESSER III.

“The (Mississippi Department of Education) has not provided guidance of when those allocations will be deposited into district accounts,” McDonald said. “The submission deadline for applications for ESSER II is May 21. The district has already submitted its application and is awaiting approval. No timeline has been provided for ESSER III funds. The amount provided … is simply a projection.”

McDonald said the school district has through Sept. 30, 2022, to expend ESSER I and will have until 2023 to expend ESSER II and through 2024 for ESSER III.

McDonald said the district is in the process of revisiting a strategic plan for expending the funds and would involve stakeholders, including students, employees, parents and community members, in the planning process.

Currently, the district has a list of needs for the funds which includes air purification systems; child nutrition; digital curriculum; hiring a computer technician, math coaches, and an ESSER asset clerk; increasing services for exceptional students to address their academic, social and emotional needs; learning academies; purchasing additional PPE supplies and further improving the district’s technology infrastructure, bathroom facilities and professional development training.

“The district will release stakeholder engagement surveys that afford members (the opportunity) to review the current strategic plan and provide suggestions for future initiatives,” she said. “We want our stakeholders to know what the plan is, where they fit in it and how they contribute to its goals.”

More News

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

Leon Johnson

Helen Ree Lyles

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail

Business

Grant money available to restaurants, bars from American Rescue Plan Act

BREAKING NEWS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County, school dismissal delayed

News

NOAA weather station off air amid onset of thunderstorms in Adams County

News

Natchez should brace for more storms Tuesday

COVID-19

Supervisors vote again not to extend Adams County mask ordinance

News

Natchez, Adams County spared storms Sunday

Business

Monday is 65 years for popular barbershop

News

Waitress says customers are like family

Business

Four Cathedral graduates make the 2021 Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Under 40 list

COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at prison leads to uptick in Adams County cases

News

Clothing bank for veterans reopens at VFW

COVID-19

State reports 63 new Adams County COVID-19 cases in two days

News

School district awards $7.7 million bid for Natchez High School renovation

News

Head start center celebrates child abuse prevention

News

Vidalia teacher, coach Tim Herndon remembered as genuinely good

COVID-19

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County Wednesday as J&J vaccine makes comeback