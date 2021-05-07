expand
May 8, 2021

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:31 am Friday, May 7, 2021

VIDALIA — After conducting interviews with five applicants for Concordia Parish School Superintendent Wednesday and Thursday, the Concordia Parish School Board has narrowed their search down to two finalists.

Both of the finalists, Montrell Greene and Toyua Watson, are a product of Concordia Parish Schools, said the board president Fred Butcher.

Greene is a graduate of Natchez High School and went to Vidalia schools through sixth grade, he said.  He works as a minister at Sycamore Street Church of Christ in Greenwood and the founder and executive director at Empowerment 360 Foundation and Montrell Greene Ministries.

Greene also has an array of experience in education and administrative roles having taught music in the Natchez Adams School District and served as an assistant principal at Gilmer McLaurin Elementary School. He also served as an adjunct professor at various universities and as the superintendent at Greenwood, Cleveland and East Jasper school districts.

Watson is a graduate of Ferriday High School and is currently the director of secondary education for Concordia Parish—a role she has had since 2018. She obtained her master’s degree in education from Northwestern State University and has over ten years of educational experience in teaching, counseling, and special program management.

Butcher said the board would take time to consider both applicants and make a decision during a special called school board meeting on May 17.

Current Superintendent Whest Shirley continues to work on a month-to-month contract after the board voted not to renew his full contract last year.

Shirley began his tenure as the district superintendent in 2017 after he worked 10 years as an administrator and taught school in Vidalia for 22 years.

