Crime reports: Saturday, May 8, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Jessica Denise Brown, 41, 503 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Bond set at $750.00

Lavonne Miles Belton, 53, 28 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of false pretense. Bond set at $750.00.

Bennie Charles Williams, 66, 100 Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and petit larceny. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Unwanted subject on State Street.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on College Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Trespassing on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired at Duncan Park.

Harassment on Shields Lane.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Theft on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop at Family Dollar/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Cash Saver/Regions Bank.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Home Bank.

Two traffic stops at Walgreens/Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Washington Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Family Dollar.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Theft on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Road hazard on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Broadway Street.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Nicholas Alan Cain, 37, 160 James Richardson Road, Homer, La., on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held without bond.

George Smith, 30, 12 Terry Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Broadmoor Drive.

Trespassing on Katrina Court.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Foxtrot Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Shots fired on Upper Kingston Road.

Animal cruelty on Cardinal Drive.

Shots fired on Lotus Drive.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Shasta Harris, 31, 749 Moose lodge road, Vidalia, on charges of P&P hold, three day sanction.