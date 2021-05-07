Robert Earl Cameron Sr.

Feb. 18, 1948 – May 4, 2021

BUDE — Funeral services for Robert Earl “Rock” Cameron, Sr., 73, of Bude, who departed his earthly life on May 4, 2021, in McComb, MS, will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Higdon Cemetery in Meadville, MS, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. L.C. Williams officiating.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS.

Robert was born on February 18, 1948, in Meadville, MS to Lucien and Annie Mae Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lucien R. Cameron.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories his children: Eulanda (Terrance) Cameron-Bethea, Jacquline (Tarvarez) Cameron-Lynn, Taquita Cameron, and Robert Earl Cameron, Jr.; sisters: Annie Lee Cameron, Larcina Cameron, Pearl Lee Cameron, Geneva Thomas, and Cathy Cameron; brothers: J. W. (Jessie) Cameron, James (Helen) Cameron, Sr., Johnny Cameron, Thomas Cameron, and Willie Ray (Lisa) Cameron; two great-grandchildren; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Robert was greatly loved by many and will be sorely missed.

