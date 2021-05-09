expand
May 10, 2021

Lake near Monticello reopening for fishing after four years closed

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021

MONTICELLO (AP) — Lake Mary Crawford near Monticello reopens later this month for fishing after being closed for four years.

The Clarion Ledger reports that the popular 128-acre lake was built in 1955.

It was drained in 2017 because of needed renovations and an imbalanced fish population.

Now, a number of improvements have been made: Pea gravel bream beds were constructed within reach of bank fishing areas and some shoreline areas were deepened; new earthen piers were built for more bank-fishing opportunities; a new boat launch, courtesy pier and fish attractors were added.

The lake was also filled and stocked.

“We put both northern and Florida largemouth bass in it, redear sunfish, bluegill, crappie, catfish and threadfin shad,” Jerry Brown, assistant Fisheries chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks told the Ledger. “Florida bass are known to grow to double-digit weights while northern bass are believed to be easier to catch.”

Brown said there’s usually a crowd when a lake reopens.

The lake will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 for youth 15 ages and younger, who must be accompanied by an adult. It will reopen to the public May 26 at 6 a.m. Anglers are required to have a state lake permit and valid Mississippi fishing license.

