May 10, 2021

Charles Jordan, left, and Doug Jordan talk about the trucking business Charles and and his father Kenneth started with one truck in 1992. Now the Jordan Carriers operates 400 trucks and serves 200 customers. (File photo / The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:35 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Jordan Carriers is now hiring for 100 new jobs in Natchez that Copiah Lincoln Community College is offering the training for, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said.

The Natchez-based trucking company is seeking drivers with commercial driver’s licenses who must be at least 23 years old and drive-ready, owner’s Doug and Charles Jordan said in a meeting with Gibson.

The starting salary is between $60,000 and $70,000 per year with benefits, 401k and health insurance from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, they said.

To help with filling those positions, Gibson announced that Co-Lin has brought back the CDL course to the Natchez campus. Registration ends May 24.

“Jordan Carriers is one of the top employers in the State of Mississippi and Miss-Lou region and is one of the leading trucking companies in America,” Gibson said.

Charles Jordan said the company has existed for 29 years. They carry mostly flatbed materials between San Antonio and the East Coast with a fleet of approximately 650 trucks on the road on a regular work day.

“Right now, there is more freight than we can get too,” Charles Jordan said while asking both licensed and inexperienced drivers to consider applying or taking the class at Co-Lin.

Gibson encouraged anyone older than 23 who is in need of work and is interested in driving to consider registering for this training, which requires no prior experience.

“We are very grateful that Co-Lin has agreed to offer this important class again,” Gibson said. “Let’s make the most of it.”

Those who complete the CDL program at Co-Lin with 90 percent or above grade point average will receive a $5,000 signing bonus when they are hired at Jordan Carriers, he said.

The course lasts one month from June 1 through 30. Classes are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The registration fee is $250 and total tuition cost is $2,960.

Enrollment packets can be downloaded and printed at workforce.colin.edu or picked up and turned in at the Redd-Watkins Vocational Center at the Natchez Campus.

Those seeking more information about the class can call 601-643-8707 for details.

Those interested in applying for a job with Jordan Carriers may do so online at jordancarriers.com/driver-recruiting or call 601-442-4269 for more information.

