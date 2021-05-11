Courthouse records: May 11, 2021

Adams County

April 30-May 6

Civil suits:

Estate of Thelma Jones.

Guardianship of Chloe Elizabeth Sturdivant.

Guardianship of Tristan Paul Sturdivant.

Divorces:

Victoria Michelle Green and Michael James Green. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Shandra Stewart v. William Stewart.

William Blaine McGuire and Christie Owen McGuire. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Roosevett Davis, 56, Roxie to Linda M. Johnson, 57, Natchez.

Dennis L. Knight, 33, Fayette to Shalonda R. Holt, 40, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

April 29-May 5

Walter Beverly Dennis, Leslie Fran Womble Morris, Leah Jan Womble Flores, and John Adam Womble to Beard Properties, LLC, lots 22, 23 and 24 Woodland Park Addition.

Kenneth M. Janette to Van R. Phillips, lot 36 Village Green I.

Justin Clark Johnson and Melissa Carol Johnson to Robert M. Ivory and Angela Ivory, lot 24 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Paula C. Crouch to Alfred J. Tyler and Barbara Tyler, all those certain parts and portions of lots 15 and 17 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Blue River Properties, LLC to Noel Weathersby, lot 137 Montebello Subdivision.

Charles Mock to Charles Mock, Charlette Brenice Mock and Casey Charles Mock, lots 56, 57 and 58 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Daniel Varner Jr. to Annie Bell Varner, lot 36 LaGrange Heights Subdivision.

Cynthia A. Thompson to Kaylee A. Floyd and Daniel A. Dickinson, land starting at an iron on the Southwest corner of lot 7 of a division of Bryandale Plantation.

Cynthia A. Thompson to Terry L. Floyd, lot 93, being a 5.61 acre portion of lot 3 of the Division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Yolanda Speed to Trevis Barnes and Melody Barnes, lot 91 Foresite Subdivision, Third Development.

William Landry McGivaren and Karlee Woodruff McGivaren to William Christian Beckham, lot 68 Montebello Subdivision.

Woodhaven Corporation to Craig A. Bradford and Lynn M. Bradford, lots 4 and 5 of the Subdivision of a Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Cauthen Electric, Inc. to David L. Cauthen and Gina J. Cauthen, lot 43 Arlington Heights Addition.

Todd J. Sims Jr. and Kenzie Melissa Kunkle (now Sims) to Charles Ingraham Thompson and Sheila Michelle Thompson, lot 12 in Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Mortgages:

April 29-May 5

Jared S. Holland and Anna B. Holland to PNC Bank, lot 13 of subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Van R. Phillips to GMFS, LLC, lot 36 Village Green I.

Robert M. Ivory and Angela Ivory to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 24 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Alfred J. Tyler and Barbara Tyler to Flanagan State Bank, all those certain parts and portions of lots 15 and 17 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

William H. Ernst and Eleanor K. Ernst to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, Tract 1, Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

William Christian Beckham to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 68 Montebello Subdivision.

Integrity Realty, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 10 of Block 8 of the Concord Subdivision or Addition.

David H. Rosso and Jennifer S. Rosso to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 9 Southern Oaks, being a 0.76 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Fredrica Lichele Williams to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 21 The Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Gregory Van Horn to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land begin at a point on the easterly side of South Union Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 6

Civil cases:

Fast Money, LLC v. Leslie Gibson.

Republic Finance v. Carolon Shaw.

Natchez Hospital v. Zaderric McMorris.

Natchez Hospital v. Penny Jackson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Doris Lewis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tina Grantham.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lauren Hicks.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Margaret January.

Natchez Hospital v. Loyd Caldwell.

Concordia Parish

April 30-May 6

Civil suits:

Westlake v. Lora Canty.

Succession of Shirley Crooks Deville.

Succession of George Benjamin Ashley.

Ken Monte D’Quann Des Leonard v. Montrell D. Harrell.

Kenyona Leonard (Deceased) v. Montrell D. Harrell.

State of Louisiana v. Montrell D. Harrell.

Tomorr Parker v. Marcellous Moses II.

State of Louisiana v. Marcellous Moses II.

Estate of Frank Michael Taylor v. Chris Warden Groh.

Shantell M. Taylor v. Chris Warden Groh.

Shantell M. Taylor v. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shantell M. Taylor v. State of Louisiana Department of Public Safety.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Ralph V. Bolyer.

In Re: Denver Ella Hall (Minor).

In Re: Devante Hall.

In Re: Derricka Spurs.

State of Louisiana v. Chance Felton.

Raquel Thomas vs. Chance Felton.

State of Louisiana v. Pierre Mays.

Raquel Thomas v. Pierre Mays.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Dawson Hays Woodruff, 22, Monterey to Shelbi Marie McManus, 21, Sicily Island, La.

Eddie Randolph Holder, 64, Monterey to Sonia Lynn Ladner, 61, Vidalia.

Samuel Thomas Andresen II, 41, Vidalia to Kymberly Eilish Kuhnert, 27, Vidalia.

Jerome Green Sr., 46, Clayton to Denetrice Elaine Jefferson, 46, Clayton.

Robert Patrick Hall, 61, Vidalia to Dana Marie Grantham, 58, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Freddie D. Book to Sam W. LaPrarie and Cody Warren LaPrarie, lot 44 of the subdivision of property of V.T. Kemp (Second Development).

Lonnie Cecil Wickham and Eileen Tuccio Wickham to Andrew James McGivaren, lot 67 Taconey Subdivision.

Lucid Interval, LLC to El Sanyo, LLC, lot 9 of the subdivision of lot 48 Ravenswood Consuelo Subdivision.

Nedra Woods to Wendell Jefferson, lot 6, Block 221 in the Town of Ferriday.

L.S. Spillers Jr. and Phyllis T. Spillers to Lavern Ann Williams, lot 31 of Block 1 Ferriday Development Company Addition.

Clayton Lloyd Allen to Patrick Wayne Poole and Brandy Brentz Poole, a 0.44 acre tract, portion of lot 2 of the Coleman Tract.

Mortgages:

Dyram B. Copleand and Sandra Copeland to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 80 Taconey Subdivision.

Andrew James McGivaren to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 67 Taconey Subdivision.

Ray Bruce Curlee IV and Karissa Leanne Curlee to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 29 of the Lona Annland Addition.

Lavern Ann Williams to United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service of Successor Agency, lot 31, Block 1 Ferriday Development Company Addition.