Crime reports: May 11, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Shakira Pupo, 21, 1123 Walt Williams Lot 38, Lakeland, Fla., on charge of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Mark Anthony Shillak, 24, 144 Mt. Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Betty Lou Laird, 53, 28 North Circle Drive, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Friday

Bill Hunt Calvin, 19, 207 Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of larceny: motor vehicle theft. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Kennedy Abdulsalam Hussain, 25, 5627 Trenton Street, Detroit, Mich., on charge of sale or transfer of tobacco products to persons under 18 years of age prohibited. Bond set at $750.00.

Maurice Pope, 43, 3403 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, on charge of obstructing public highway. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Wanted person on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Opal Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Wheeler Drive.

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Maple Street.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

John Sean Swoveland, 56, 35 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence – simple assault. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Michelle Ann Reid, 40, 108 Tate Road, Natchez, on charges of speeding on a state highway and DUI – 1st offense. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Wanted person on Starnes Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Two disturbance reports on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Julius G. Bates, 25, 904 Southside drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I drug, Marijuana, with intent to distribute. Resisting by flight.

Arrests — Sunday

Robert L. Galmore Sr., 18, 110 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charges of carrying weapons while in possession of controlled substance, possession of schedule I drugs and illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Fredrick E. Frazier, 34, 203 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of aggrevated flight from officer, driving under suspension, careless operation and switched plates.

Jakyareon J. Hawkins, 18 , 608 South 5th Street, Ferriday, on warrant for accessory after the fact

Heather Amanda Miller, 35, 1000 Avenue, Vicksburg, on charge of domestic abuse battery.

Aaron Sutton, 41, 283 Traxler Road, Ferriday, on charges of criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, misusing 911.

Roger T. Cross, 56, 202 Trace Lane, Monterey, on charges of possession I drugs, illegal carrying of weapons.

Jason D. Wiley, 47, 373 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Rusty L. Fitt, 44, 290 Shady Lane, Clayton, on warrant for simple battery, charge of resisting with force.

Andre Demond Cage, 39, 1607 Smith Road, Woodville, on charges of domestic abuse battery.

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Azalea Street

Reports — Monday

Stolen trailer on Louisiana 900

Theft on Shady Acres Circle

Theft on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Powell

Unwanted person on Louisiana 15

Traffic stop on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on US 84

911 hang up call on Carter Street

Disturbance on LS Wade Road

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Apple Street

Traffic stop on Vidalia Drive

Traffic stop on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Medical emergency on Georgia Avenue

Disturbance on Sage Road

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Dymarco D. Hills, 25, 101 Tanglewood Drive, Ferriday, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of firearm in city.