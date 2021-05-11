expand
May 11, 2021

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

VIDALIA — A man shot at the Country Estates Trailer Park in Vidalia Tuesday morning is in critical condition, Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said.

Shamor Cole, 21, of Ridgecrest, has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Hedrick said deputies were dispatched to the area of the trailer park at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday and arrived within seconds of the call and gave medical assistance to the victim and quickly set up a parameter around the area with help from the Vidalia Police Department.

The victim was transported to Merit Health Natchez and then airlifted to Jackson, Hedrick said.

“Concordia Parish patrol detectives led by Capt. Phillip Smith were able to set a parameter up very early after the initial 911 call came out,” Hedrick said. “After that parameter was set up, officers and detectives did a thorough search. Detective Chris Goad directed the officers and deputies on scene and Billy Ray Farmer, while searching a residence, noticed the perpetrator fleeing and alerted everyone. Deputies and officers were able to apprehend the perpetrator in a field behind the trailer park without incident and the weapon he used was recovered.”

Hedrick thanked the deputies, dispatchers and officers with Vidalia Police Department for a job well done.

“No one man can do this job alone,” he said. “It takes teamwork and today was a great example of that. Working hand in hand, the Vidalia Police Department, dispatch and our patrol deputies were able to get there and affect an arrest.”

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

Mississippi legislation provides hope, care, for pregnant women in prison

Task of redrawing U.S. House districts not as daunting 2000

Crime reports: May 11, 2021

