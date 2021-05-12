expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Seated from left, American Cruise Lines CEO Charles Robertson, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Milton Hugh, senior vice president of sales for Viking USA, sign a lease agreement on the Natchez Bluff bandstand Tuesday. The lease will allow the cruise companies to build new docks on Silver Street. (submitted photo)

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 7:44 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson signed leases with American Cruise Lines and Viking USA for land they will use to build their new docks.

“We are doing something historic today,” Gibson said. “Over the last few months, we have

been negotiating hard to get Viking and American Cruise Lines both signed on to a long-term lease and a commitment to build docks at Natchez Under the Hill.”

The Board of Aldermen approved both leases unanimously during their Tuesday meeting.

“We’re very proud to be here and proud to be a part of this,” said Charles Robertson, CEO of American Cruise Lines.

“We’ve been part of Natchez for about 10 years now and the community has been just phenomenal to us and so we’re very proud to return that in some form through the investment in the dock and this lease. We’re building new ships to come to Natchez and the dock will allow us to spend more time here, do more things and work with more of the community every time we come. We look forward to a bright future.”

Additionally, American Cruise Lines has issued a check to the City of Natchez for $250,000 Tuesday that will contribute to the raising of the south end of Silver Street starting at Magnolia Grill. Viking has agreed follow suit and give another $250,000 to the project, Gibson said.

The heightened road would be able to withstand a cresting point just under 62 feet, which was the record cresting point of the 2011 flood, and will have a sidewalk along the river that will not impede any of the businesses view of the river Under the Hill, Gibson said.

Natchez City Attorney Bryan Callaway said the term of the lease is 20 years with options to extend it beyond that.

Per the terms of the lease, both cruise companies will pay the City of Natchez $2 per passenger on each vessel that docks there.

American Cruise Lines will begin construction of their dock within two years and finish within three years while the city has two years to raise Silver Street.

The design of the dock is subject to further approval by the Natchez preservation and planning commissions and Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

“We are going to begin the design phase for the raising of Silver Street,” Gibson said. “While two years is allowed, we are ambitiously hoping to tackle this project by the beginning of summer next year.”

Gibson said American Cruise Line’s new dock will be built just south of the existing landing and would be open as a public walkway extending out into the water while ships are not loading and unloading.

“It will not be a fishing pier. It will be for viewing purposes only,” he said. “It will have the best view of the Mississippi River of any of the docks.”

More News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

Airport deserving of money, attention

Natchez playing in football jamboree at Alcorn State

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect

News

One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

News

CPSB selects two finalists for next superintendent

Business

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

News

Schools to get $31 million for COVID-19

News

Man sentenced to 40 years Wednesday for killing step-daughter, injuring 3 other relatives

News

Officials working to bring commercial flights to Natchez-Adams Airport

News

Five candidates remaining for next CPSB Superintendent

Business

Furdge appointed to Natchez Convention Promotion Commission

COVID-19

Photo gallery: Clinic gives COVID-19 vaccines to inmates with mobile unit

News

Kiwanis Club giving new life to forgotten bike trail