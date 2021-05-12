Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, City of Natchez officials amended a tax abatement incentive that has been in place more than 20 years to make it more available and affordable to residents.

“This is a revision that will open the City of Natchez up for more development,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said. “I’m excited about this.”

The revisions were passed unanimously by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen pending further review by Natchez City Attorney Bryan Callaway.

The city’s previous tax abatement ordinance provides abatements to two of the seven historic districts in downtown Natchez and requires a minimum investment of $20,000 for a three-year tax abatement on improvements made to a property, excluding school taxes.

Further, the ordinance requires that 25 percent of improvements eligible for abatement be made to the façade of the property.

City Planning and Zoning Director Riccardo Giani said the revised version extends the incentive to all seven historic districts, eliminates the 25 percent façade requirement and reduces the investment required to $5,000.

Giani said the City Planning Commission is also drafting another ordinance that would extend the incentive out further and include residential districts such as Minor, St. Catherine and East Franklin streets and Woodlawn Avenue and not just historic districts.

“We know that other areas outside of the historic district in need improvements and need access to these incentives,” Giani said.

Amending the tax abatement ordinance was listed as a priority in the Downtown Natchez Revitalization Plan that the City of Natchez adopted in 2018.

In other matters during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen, the board: