Crime Reports: May 13, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No Arrests

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Wall Street/Oak Street.

Intelligence report on Itasca Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on McNeely Road.

Two traffic stops on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Dog problem on Lindberg Avenue.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.

Dog problem on Beechwood Lane.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Ratcliff Place.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyrone Thomas Trice, 39, 405 Kentucky Lane, Waterproof, La., on charges of possession of approximately four pounds of THC edibles and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Held without bond.

Whitley Williams, 32, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of approximately four pounds of THC edibles and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jason Lee Arnold, 42, 1103 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt for court – failure to comply. Held without bond.

Eric Mizelle Franklin, 19, 524 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of statutory rape. Held on $250,000 bond.

Alexander Gerrell Moore, 1154 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Robert Luther Bailey, 48, 50 Lee Park Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Brandon Marcellus Brooks, 24, 2138 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 51, 2927 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated stalking. Held on $10,000 bond.

Phillip Letroy Ware, 38, 890 Chapel Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report at FairBridge Inn Express.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Kaiser Lake Road.

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Animal cruelty on Myrtle Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Dog problem on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Reports — Monday

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Grafton Heights Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Shamor Cole, 21, 111 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charge of 2nd degree murder.

Arrests — Wednesday

Leon Butcher, 22, 603 Fritz Street, Jonesville, Aggravated Assault with a firearm.

Vidal L. Thompson, 48, 1314 Bette Court, Mesquite, Texas, court sentenced to 12 months probation, $760 fine for aggravated assault.

James D. Forman, 59, 264 Robbins Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to if he pays $900 his probation will be reduced to six months.

Jorden N. Paul, 24, 1645 Azalea Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 18 days with credit for time served.

Irvin James Hendrix Jr., 41, 2962 Louisiana 608, Wewellton , court sentenced to four days in jail, credit for time served for criminal mischief.

Michael R. Tennessee Jr. 19, 107 Myers Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 18 months probation for simple battery and a fine of $760.

Jamari Randall, 21, 25 Gillespie Street, Vidalia, Court sentenced to six months jail or suspension, six months probation and a fine of $510 for possession of stolen property.

Dallas L Tolbert, 26,142 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation of possession of Schedule II drugs and a fine of $1,500.

Whitney F. Whittington, 34, 9171 Louisiana 129, Monterey, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation for possession of Schedule II drugs and a fine of $1,500.

Arrests — Tuesday

Shamor Cole 21, 111 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Steven Egloff 49, 176 Vail Acres Road, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous on Concordia Avenue

Medical call on Smart Lane

Alarms on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Alarms on US 84

Reports — Wednesday

Auto accident on US 84

Medical call on Oak Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Carter Street

Auto accident on John R Junkin

Medical call on BJ Road

Contributing to delinquency on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Welfare check on Azalea Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Groove Circle

Criminal damage to property on Lynwood Drive

911 call on 10th street

Traffic attachment on Carter Street

911 call Sage road

Alarms on US 84

Loud music on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on Mitchell Road

Traffic attachment on US 84

Traffic attachment on US 84