Patricia Ann Thomas

Nov 26, 1955 – May 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Patricia Ann “Trish Ann” Thomas, 65, formerly of Natchez, who died May 8rd, 2021 at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center in Bossier City, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church with Overseer, Kelvin Whitaker officiating.

Burial will be on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mrs. Thomas was born Nov. 26, 1955, in Natchez, to Clifford Wright and Rosie Lee Myles-McGowan.

She was a member of True Vine Full Gospel Baptist Church in Shreveport. Her other interests include traveling, cooking, watching classics, evangelizing and caring for her puppies, Jax and Pepper.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard K. Myles and Harry Myles; and grandfather, Leonard Miles.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Thomas; daughter, Catina Proby (L.S.); sons, Kelvin Myles (Barbara) of Baton Rouge, Terry Myles of Shreveport, and Anthony Thomas (Courtney) of San Pablo, CA; brothers, David McGowan (Brenda), Aaron Brown King, Willie King, and Tommie Jackson (Ruby); sister, Cordelia Jones (Joseph), and Judith McGowan; grandchildren, Aaliyah Folkes, Elijah Proby, Isaiah Proby, Breania Myles and Dequarius Bates; one great-granddaughter, Alanna Folkes; and special cousins, Betty Mathews, Barbara Minor, Evelyn Woods and Carolyn Cartlen.