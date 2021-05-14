Crime reports: Saturday, May 15, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
William Arsenio Blanton, 32, 113 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Allen W. Moss, 56, 2798 Louisiana State Highway 569, Ferriday, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.
Frances Marie Payne, 46, 174 Eddiceton Circle, McCall Creek, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.
Arrests — Monday
Erlisha Lasha Tenner, 28, 104 Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance. No bond set.
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.
Reports — Thursday
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Hit and run on Oakland Drive.
False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Linden Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on State Street.
False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Avenue/Park Place.
Intelligence report on Silver Street.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Stolen vehicle on Watts Avenue.
Reports — Wednesday
Intelligence report on Wood Avenue.
Traffic stop on Greystone Place.
Missing person on Wood Avenue.
Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Animal cruelty on Hunters Lane.
Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on South Shields Lane.
Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.
Shots fired on Watts Avenue.
Theft on Minor Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Friday
Darreonte Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct: failure to comply and resisting arrest. Held on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Thursday
Jalen Dwayne Blackwell, 24, 114 Greenfield Drive, Natchez, on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.
Andra Keion Lucas, 38, 2838 Little Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.
Lafreddie Moore, 21, 164 Wells Road, Roxie, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Salena Moore, 20, 164 Wells Road, Roxie, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Patrick Anthony Washington, 23, 207 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Scheduled I with intent to distribute: TCH edibles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Thursday
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Civil matter on Starnes Drive.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Artman Road.
Traffic stop at Church’s Chicken.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Hanging Moss Lane.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Property damage of Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Loose livestock on York Road.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.
Fight in progress on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Wednesday
Intelligence report on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on Alderman Avenue.
Traffic stop on Teal Road.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on State Street.
Threats on Ingram Circle.
Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Donnic Sanders , 22, 804 8th street Ferriday, on charges of aggravated battery.
Tryon M. Kelly, 25, 422 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated battery.
Marcus Golston, 31, 4991 Louisiana 128, Newellton, on charges of aggravated battery.
Reports — Friday
Traffic attachment on US 84
Traffic attachment on US 84
Traffic attachment on Louisiana 425
Bucking Bull on Bingham Street
Medical call on Belle Groove Circle
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on Terry Circle
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Lancaster Street
Welfare Check on Adams Road
Theft on Kennedy Drive
Juvenile problem on Orange Street
Alarms on Wecama Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Shady Acres Circle
Auto Accident US 84
Traffic attachment on US 84
Problematic Alligator on Louisiana 569
Juvenile problem on Crestview Drive
Medical call on Myrtle Street
911 call on Ferriday Drive
Traffic attachment on Louisiana 425
Alarms on Ron Road
Alarms on Enterkin Road
Traffic attachment on US 84
Auto accident on US 84
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive