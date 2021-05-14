expand
May 14, 2021

Jalen Duson runs during an agility workout on June 11, 2020 for the Vidalia Vikings football team. Duson will be a senior in the 2021-2022 school year. (File Photo, The Natchez Democrat)

Vidalia releases 2021 football schedule, summer practice plans

By Patrick Jones

Published 11:02 am Friday, May 14, 2021

VIDALIA — Vidalia second-year head football coach Michael Norris would like for the 2021 season to go a lot smoother than what he had to deal with in his first year leading the Vikings in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic, having to redo the schedule, including when the season would finally start, and playing in one of the toughest districts not only in LHSAA Class 2A, but the entire state.

As for what his plans for football are next year after a year of COVID, Norris said, “Back to normal. As long as the school district and state allow us, we’ll get back to normal.”

And that also means getting ready for the season in the summertime.

“We’ll do workouts and some 7-on-7 stuff in June and the beginning of July. At the end of July, we’ll be getting ready for team camps,” Norris said. “Our season starts later than Mississippi.”

Vidalia went 1-7 overall and 1-4 in District 2-2A last season. Despite its sixth-place finish in district play, the Vikings played tough enough of a schedule to make the Class 2A Playoffs. Their stay in the postseason didn’t last very long, however, as they lost on the road to St. Helena College & Career Academy 28-16 in the first round.

The Vikings open their 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. when they host Sicily Island High School. Their first district game is on Friday, Oct. 1 when they welcome General Trass High School.

“We’ll have a scrimmage with Buckeye High School on Aug. 20 at Buckeye. On Saturday, Aug. 28, we’ll have several teams come her for our jamboree,” Norris said.

Norris said that this year’s Vidalia Jamboree is planning on having Sicily Island, Block High School and Ferriday High School joining the Vikings. He added that he hopes that Tensas High School and Madison Parish High School will also participate.

As for when district and Concordia Parish rivals Vidalia and Ferriday will square off, that won’t be until the regular-season finale on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Melz Field on the campus of Ferriday High School.

 

Sept. 3  /  7:00 p.m. — Sicily Island Home
Sept. 10  /  7:00 p.m — Jena Away
Sept. 17  / 7:00 p.m. — Jonesboro-Hodge Home
Sept. 24  / 7:00 p.m. — LaSalle Away
Oct. 1 / 7:00 p.m. — General Trass Home District2-2A
Oct. 8 /  7:00 PM — Mangham Away District2-2A
Oct. 15 / 7:00 PM — Rayville Home District2-2A
Oct. 22 / 7:00 PM — Delhi Charter Away District2-2A
Oct. 29 / 7:00 PM — Madison Home District2-2A
Nov. 5 / 7:00 PM — Ferriday Away District2-2A

