County officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County officials are reviewing a new inter-local agreement for parks and recreation for the city and county.

Where previously all of the city and county parks were tied into one agreement, Adams County Attorney Scott Slover said Monday that he has drafted a new ILA that evenly divides the responsibility to manage the swimming pool on Liberty Road between the City of Natchez and Adams County and leaves the city and county independently responsible for maintaining each of its own parks.

Per the agreement, the city and county could also look jointly look at planning, funding and building a new recreational complex later on, Slover said.

Officials said the prior agreement established in 2003 was abandoned while the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen managed the operations at Duncan Park independently from the county.

Meanwhile the only jointly-funded operation was the community swimming pool on Liberty Road and other parks throughout the city and county fell into disrepair.

“This will free up a lot of ability to focus on our own parks,” Slover said, adding the only entity the Board of Supervisors or Board of Aldermen would have to discuss park improvements with is themselves.

Last week, Natchez officials began seeking a new parks and recreation director to oversee improvements at each of the city parks and also discussed hiring two assistants for the new director once hired.

Currently, Natchez and Adams County has one part-time director, Faye Minor, who works for both the city and county to manage sports and recreational programs and the swimming pool after the city and county ended their contract with the YMCA.

County officials are looking for ways to improve parks in the county as well.

Supervisor Angela Hutchins said the board has applied for a Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Grant for $50,000 that could fund a splash pad at one of the county parks.

The county would have to front a $25,000 match for the project, she said.