expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

Walters

Linda Sue Walters

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

Aug. 13, 1945 – May 16, 2021

ROXIE — Linda Sue Walters, 75, of Roxie died Sunday May 16, 2021, at her residence in Roxie.

Mrs. Walters was born August 13, 1945, in Natchez, the daughter of Vincent Lonigro and Evelyn Corban Lonigro.

She attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College and became a licensed practical nurse on her birthday in 1984. She retired from Jefferson County Hospital from a profession she was called to by God and loved dearly, as she did her patients. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Evelyn Hubbard and Vincent and Jean Lonigro; husband Ray C. Walters, the father of her children, Forrest Jerry Carpenter, Sr.; three sisters, Sherrill Schuster, Sandra Sandifer and Gloria Murphy; and one grandson, Forrest Jerry Carpenter III.

Survivors include two children, Sonja Carpenter Baker of Roxie, MS and Forrest Jerry Carpenter of Southampton, N.J.; two sisters Diane LaBorder of TX and Connie Bradshaw of AR; one brother, Vincent Nick Lonigro of OH; three granddaughters, Corban Smith and Spring Green of Natchez and Jamie Carpenter of FL and their spouses; one great grandson, Haven Lane Smith of New Orleans. Three great granddaughters, Hannah Michele Smith of Roxie, Heaven Ruth Owens, and Quiethian Michele Green of Natchez; one sister-in-law, Margie Ogden of Natchez; one nephew Jerry Paul Ogden and wife of Natchez; one brother-in-law, Stephen Sandifer of Heber Springs, AR, three very special nieces of AR and their spouses; one very special nephew, Eddie Jarvis and wife of North Carolina.

A special thank you to the hospice nurses and aides who cared and treated her as family; to her you were part of her family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Natchez native accepts United States Wildlife and Fisheries Service summer internship in Indiana

Linda Sue Walters

Rita Mae Hunt

Beauty Baskets: Garden Lovers enhance town with flower displays

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car