Court Case Conclusions: May 19, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 7-13:

Nathaniel Wheeler charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ijose West charged with aggravated domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ijose West charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Burton Andrew Ray charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 12:

Jessica Denise Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $802.75.

Betty Lou Laird, 53, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. Fine set at $390.00.

Betty Lou Laird, 53, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

William Blanton, 32, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Allen Moss, 56, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Appollinia Jenkins, 25, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Fines et at $748.75.

Zachary Lamark Mason, 46, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle. Case remanded to files.

Kimberly Watkins, 27, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kimberly La’Shea Watkins, 27, charged with three counts of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files on each count.

Kimberly La’Shea Watkins, 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 170 days suspended. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Kimberly La’Shea Watkins, 27, charged with two counts willful trespassing. Case remanded to files on each count.

Kimberly La’Shea Watkins, 27, charged with trespass after Notice of Non-permission. Case remanded to files.

IJose Maria West, 39, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 170 days suspended. Fine set at $1248.75.

IJose Marie West, 39, charged with trespass after Notice of Non-permission. Case remanded to files.

IJose Marie West, 39, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Case remanded to files.

IJose Marie West, 39, charged with trespassing. Case remanded to files.