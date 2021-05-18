Crime Reports: May 19, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Coleman Beard, 18, 308 Elm Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $500.00.

Stedman Shamar Carradine, 20, 811 Geoghegan Road, Fayette, on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 38, 15 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Madison Claire Johnson, 25, 424 Fairview Lane, Brookhaven, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Koch Rashun Liggan, 20, 1041 Pattison-Hermanville Road, Pattison, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set on either charge.

Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, 118 Black Bear Road, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), public drunk/vile profane language in public, and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $500.00 each on disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge and on public drunk/vile profane language in public charge, and at $1,000 on violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits charge.

Arrests — Friday

Derrin E. Hughes, 31, Street address in Natchez not given, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Tracetown Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

911 Hang-up on Aldrich Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Shots fired on High Street.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on B Street.

Intelligence report on Oak Court.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Little Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Gayosa Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Darrion Tyreek Walker, 21, 23 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $300.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Trespassing on Newman Road.

Aggravated assault on State Street.

Reckless driving on Woodhill Drive.

Harassment on Nations Road.

Theft on Redbud Lane.

Threats on Starnes Drive.

Intelligence report on Warbler Court.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jarus Davis, 29, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of schedule I drugs and careless operation of a vehicle.

Patrick R. Coleman, 41, 6377 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, bench warrant for improper lane usage, DWI 2nd offence, driving under suspension.

Arrests — Monday.

Farron L. Lewis, 50, 375 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated Battery.

Arrests — Sunday

David E. Hayes, 47, 47 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II Drugs.

Kendrick C. Robinson, 23, 2913 Addison Street Baton Rouge, on charges of carrying weapons while in possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension.

Zhane Lashay Green, 22, 320 Jordan Alley, Ferriday, Bench warrant for failure to pay.

Arrests — Friday

Dustin Wayne Allen, 38, 322 Iowa Street, Ferriday, on charges for three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Reports — Monday

Domestic call on Westlake Drive

Hang up 911 call

Alarms on Louisiana 65

Hang up 911 call

Medical call on Airport Road

Traffic stop on Ralphs Road

Hang up 911 call

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Indecent behavior on Loomis Lane

Traffic attachment on Mimosa Drive

Traffic attachment on Carter Street

Traffic attachment on US 84

Traffic attachment on Louisiana 15

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Medical call on Airport Road

Domestic call on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Theft on Louisiana 565

Hang up 911 call

Alarms on Bayou Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 566

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Alarms on Stone Street

Auto accident no address given

Disturbance on US 84

Introduction of Contraband on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Harris Road

Theft on Levens Addition Road

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on John Williams Drive

Auto theft on Sunset Lane

Fight on Carter street

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Alarms on Vail Acres Road

Miscellaneous call on Woodmount Drive

Medical call on Airport road

Medical call on Watson Alley

Medical call on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Reckless driving on River Bridge

Medical call on Alabama Street

Disturbance on Forest Road

Alarms on Miranda Circle

Disturbance on Vidalia drive

Medical call on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Unwanted person on US 84

Alligator on road on US 84

Medical call on US 84

Alarms on bayou drive

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Peach Street

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Fight on US 84

Medical call on Laurel Street

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on Cowan Lane

Alarms on Como Road

Fire on 9th street

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 15

Alarms on US 84

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Domestic violence on Huntington Drive

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Wildsville Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road

Disturbance on Herbert Crouch Road

Criminal damage to property on US 84

Alarms on Sunset Lane

Auto accident on Vernon Road

911 on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Piano Lane

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Disturbance on Pecan Street

Stolen car on Lincoln Avenue

Alarms on Vail Acres Road

Fire on Firmin Drive

Disturbance on Nelson Street

Auto accident on Myrtle Street

Alarms on Ron Road

Nuisance animals on Passman Road

Medical call on Louisiana 906

Medical call on 8th street

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Brooklyn D. May, 27, 2996 Dunbarton Road, Ferriday on charges of simple theft, possession of schedule II drugs.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Armond T. Lewis, 39, 305 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting an officer, and a bench warrant for failure to appear