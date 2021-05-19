Jan. 31, 1961 – May 13, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Curtis Ray O’Quinn, 60, of Fayette, who departed his earthly life on May 13, 2021, in Ridgeland, MS, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hickory Block UMC Cemetery in Union Church, MS, at 12 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at Hickory Block UMC Cemetery.

Curtis was born on January 31, 1961, in Union Church, MS to Will T. Earls, Sr., and Flora Lee Earls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Curtis Ray O’Quinn, Jr.; and one brother Will T. Earls, Jr.

Curtis leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Linda O’Quinn; one son, Andrian Wallace; one daughter, Genieve Wallace; three sisters: Glenda Williams, Terry O’Quinn, and Marilyn Earls; two brothers, Michael O’Quinn and Jerry Earls; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

