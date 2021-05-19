expand
May 20, 2021

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — A young man from Ferriday was killed in a plane crash Tuesday afternoon near Elam Turner Road in Catahoula Parish, law officials said.

According to Sheriff Toney Edwards of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, his department received multiple calls regarding a plane, which seemed to be a crop duster, crashing at approximately 1:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon their arrival to the scene, deputies found the crashed plane in an open field with fuel leaking from the right-wing area.

The pilot was identified as Jakob Thomas Porter of Ferriday and the plane belonged to Ferriday Flying Service.

“This was a tragic incident that occurred in Catahoula Parish yesterday.  I ask for us all to remember Jakob’s family, friends, and everyone who assisted at the scene yesterday,” Edwards said, adding an investigation of the crash is ongoing with the Federal Aviation Administration.

