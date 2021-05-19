expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

The Natchez Community Thanksgiving Inc. committee presents their plan for a charitable Thanksgiving meal at Natchez Rotary on Wednesday. Pictured from left are committee members Debbie Hudson, Kay Ketchings, Karla Brown, JoAnn Brumfield, Nancy Hungerford and Yolanda Morgan. Not pictured is Ricky Warren. (submitted photo)

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 7:08 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — While it’s well known that Karla Brown of Downtown Karla Brown’s shuttle service has been around — having walked across the country — it’s lesser known that she has kick started a charity cause in some places she visited that have kept going after she made Natchez her home.

Now, Brown said she wants to have the same charity — which entails feeding the community free holiday meals without any expectations or regard to social or economic status — here in Natchez.

Brown said the charity started because she felt lonely one Thanksgiving in Kansas a little more than 25 years ago.

She asked around if there was anything to do on Thanksgiving and the answer she got was “no,” so she took it upon herself to raise money to fix a Thanksgiving dinner for those with no one to spend the holiday with.

“The first year didn’t go so well. I raised $5,” she said. “Still, I went ahead and got enough food to feed 100 people and 90 people showed up.”

As time when on, the people showed more and more support for the cause, which became a registered non-profit named Community Thanksgiving Inc., she said. The charity had its 25th anniversary last year and fed 1,400 people.

Brown said approximately 10 years later she facilitated a similar event in Delta Junction, Alaska, for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, which continues today.

“A few of my friends have said I need to do the same thing here,” Brown said, adding the plan to do so has been developing over the last two years.

She gathered a committee of people, including JoAnn Brumfield, Nancy Hungerford, Debbie Hudson, Ricky Warren, Yolanda Morgan and Kay Ketchings, which hosted their first official meeting in January. Natchez Community Thanksgiving Inc. is now a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to which people can make tax-deductible donations.

Brown said she plans to communicate with the Natchez Stewpot to coordinate the time and place of the Thanksgiving meal so that she does not step on any toes and supersede another good cause.

Her tentative plan is to prepare a Thanksgiving meal large enough to feed 300 people in Natchez on Thanksgiving day. The meal would include traditional turkey and cornbread dressing, potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, fruit salad, rolls, pickles and pies, she said.

Brown said the group would also support local businesses by shopping for items at hometown grocery stores such as The Markets and Hicks Chicks.

Brown said she plans to rally schools, civic organizations and community volunteers to help shop for groceries, prepare and serve the meal.

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 2265, Natchez, MS, 39121. Checks should be made out to “Natchez Community Thanksgiving Inc.” or “NCT Inc.” for short.

Brown said donations of food items and holiday-themed paper plates and silverware will also be accepted and can be dropped off at her office inside Franklin Street Relics at 512 Franklin Street.

More News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

William H. McCoy

Lynette Noble

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks